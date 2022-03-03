ESTRELLA JALISCO CHALLENGES ITS COMMUNITY TO LIVE AUTHENTICALLY IN NEW CAMPAIGN -- AND INTRODUCES THE "VIVE TU ESTRELLA" GRANT

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Estrella Jalisco, the beer brand with over 100 years of Mexican brewing tradition, is introducing a "Vive Tu Estrella" grant to empower one person to quit an unfulfilling job and pursue their true life's passion. The grant is part of Estrella Jalisco's new "Vive Tu Estrella" advertising campaign, which challenges its community to dare to live their lives authentically.

The campaign includes 6, 15 and 30 second videos that spotlight the courage of first generation Mexican Americans who dare to "live their star" by being true to who they are in a collection of powerful vignettes – including a baile sonidero with a performer who boldly asserts his own style and an aspiring chef who proudly shows off his skills to his family.

According to a Pew Research study, Hispanics — especially first generation Mexican- Americans — are among the most likely to be employed in the U.S., with 80 percent holding a job. However, according to the Urban Institute, the average working Hispanic American is more likely than other racial or ethnic groups to hold a low-skilled job, which correlates with lower job satisfaction across the board.

With the "Great Resignation" in full effect — and surveys reporting that over 50% of Hispanic workers are planning to change their career or resign their job this next year — Estrella Jalisco is giving away a $100K grant, worth about twice the average American's salary. The goal? To supply one person with the peace of mind to truly "live their star." One person will win the contest, and we hope many will find the inspiration to chase their dreams.

"At Estrella Jalisco, we want to support the bold, the authentic, and the daring within our community. That's why we're excited to launch our 'Vive Tu Estrella Grant' which is tailored to empower one lucky winner to live out their true passion and career goals," says Kelsey Willis, Brand Director of Estrella Jalisco at Anheuser-Busch.

To provide the winner of the "Vive Tu Estrella" grant with the tools necessary to pursue their true calling in life, Estrella Jalisco is partnering with The Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE), a national nonprofit dedicated to the employment, development, and advancement of current and aspiring Latino professionals.

"We're thrilled to take part in Estrella Jalisco's 'Vive Tu Estrella' grant, as we celebrate our 40th Anniversary. Our mission has always been to propel the advancement of current and aspiring Latino professionals, so we love the idea of empowering someone with the means to chase their true passion and career goals like leadership coaching," explains Kimberly Gutierrez, Director of Leadership Programs at The Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement.

Estrella Jalisco invites people who dare to live their star to apply for the "Vive Tu Estrella" grant. Tell us in one sentence what dream you would pursue in a heartbeat using hashtag #ViveTuEstrella for a chance to win $100k to pursue your passion. Submissions will be accepted from March 3, 2022 through March 18, 2022.

About Estrella Jalisco

With more than 100 years of Mexican brewing tradition, Estrella Jalisco is a refreshing, authentic Mexican Lager beer from Guadalajara, Jalisco, and contains 4.5 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Estrella Jalisco was launched in the U.S. in 2015 and it's quickly becoming a Mexican favorite among cerveza aficionados. Estrella Jalisco is available in bottles and foil top cans, in addition to canned Mango and Tropical Chamoy Micheladas for a colorful spin on a Mexican classic.

About Hispanic Alliance Career Enhancement

The Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement (HACE) is a national nonprofit dedicated to the employment, development, and advancement of current and aspiring Latino professionals. Since 1982, HACE has served as a resource for Latinos in the workplace and is a subject matter expert for corporations seeking to access diverse talent. Through professional development, resources, and networks, and by facilitating access to meaningful career opportunities, HACE helps Latinos succeed in every phase of their career. With a network of over 85,000 members across the country, HACE works with employers to remain competitive in an increasingly dynamic economy by helping them attract, develop and retain Latino and diverse professionals.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

