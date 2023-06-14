ETC Announces Appointment of Timothy Kennedy, CPA, CMA as Chief Financial Officer

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTC Pink: ETCC) ("ETC” or the "Company”) today announces the appointment of Timothy Kennedy, CPA, CMA as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective today.



Mr. Kennedy, age 54, has extensive experience, including ten years of advisory experience, six years as a Global Controller for a medical device manufacturer, and four years as a Chief Financial Officer for a mid-market manufacturer.

Most recently, Mr. Kennedy was Chief Financial Officer with AES Clean Technology. From 2012 to 2019 Tim was with Johnson & Johnson, in several capacities, from Director SOX Compliance to Finance Director. From 2002 to 2012, Mr. Kennedy was with Synthes Inc., where he served as Global Corporate Controller for six years and Director – Mergers and Acquisitions for four. Mr. Kennedy was with Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP from 1997 to 2002 and with Deloitte & Touche LLP from 1992 to 1997.

Mr. Kennedy, CPA, CMA has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Accounting (Magna Cum Laude) from Drexel University.

Robert L. Laurent, Jr. ETC’s Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "Mr. Kennedy’s strong background and experience will be an excellent addition to the ETC management team.”

About ETC:

ETC designs, manufactures, and sells software driven products and services used to recreate and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans, and equipment to control, modify, simulate and measure environmental conditions. Our products include aircrew training systems (aeromedical, tactical combat, and general), disaster management systems, sterilizers (steam and gas), environmental testing and simulation systems, and other products that involve similar manufacturing techniques and engineering technologies. ETC’s unique ability to offer complete systems, designed and produced to high technical standards, sets it apart from its competition. ETC is headquartered in Southampton, PA. For more information about ETC, visit http://www.etcusa.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, and these statements may include words such as "may”, "will”, "should”, "expect”, "plan”, "anticipate”, "believe”, "estimate”, "future”, "predict”, "potential”, "intend”, or "continue”, and similar expressions. We base our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events or future financial performance. Our forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about ETC and its subsidiaries that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.