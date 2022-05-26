Etekcity is a Recipient of the German Innovation Award 2022

Etekcity receives German Innovation Award for Heart Rate Smart Fitness Scale

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Etekcity, the Vesync fitness and wellness brand that offers innovative and accessible products for a healthier lifestyle, is proud to announce that they were selected as a winner of the German Innovation Awards. Their Etekcity Heart Rate Smart Fitness Scale received this prestigious award.

The German Innovation Awards honor products and solutions that distinguish themselves primarily by their user-centricity and added value compared to earlier solutions across all industrial sectors – because innovations that shape the future and improve lives come from all industries.

"As the premier household electronics and the #1 selling fitness scales* company, offering products with advanced innovation, we strive to promote solutions to a healthier lifestyle. It is a true honor to be selected as a recipient of the German Innovation Award," said Grace Yang, CEO and Founder of Vesync Co, Ltd. "Being winners of this award proves that we have pushed the boundaries of smart technology, improving our customers' overall health through intelligent and accessible wellness products."

Etekcity is thrilled to receive the German Innovation Award. To learn more about Etekcity, please visit Etekcity.com.

About Etekcity:

Launched in 2012, Etekcity offers intelligent, innovative and accessible health and fitness products to achieve wellness goals. The brand's collection of everyday personal fitness and smart home essentials and easy-to-use tech devices make it easy to keep up. As part of the Vesync Family of Brands, Etekcity has received global recognition for its award-winning, innovative designs, and has garnered millions of satisfied customers worldwide. To learn more, visit Etekcity.com. All trademarks are the properties of their respective owners. All uses herein are for identification purposes only.

*Source: Stackline data for U.S. Amazon Sales

