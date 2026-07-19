Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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19.07.2026 13:00:00
ETF Flows Smash Records in the First Half of 2026. Is It Time to Invest?
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are on pace for a record-breaking year, with investments pouring in at a historic rate. Equity and bond ETFs together raked in nearly $1 trillion in the first half of 2026, marking the first time they've reached that threshold so early in the year. Forecasts project the total invested will reach about $2.3 trillion in 2026, smashing the 2025 record of roughly $1.5 trillion. In June alone, passive and actively managed accounts led to a $210 billion inflow into U.S.-listed ETFs, underscoring the strength of demand. This is as the broader markets contend with rate uncertainty and geopolitical issues. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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