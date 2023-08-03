|
03.08.2023 19:53:00
ETF Wrap: ETF flows in July point to a more balanced stock-market rally as mid- and small-cap funds start to outperform first-half winners
U.S. exchange-traded funds had their second strongest month of inflows for the year in July as a once-concentrated stock-market rally continued to even out, while investors climbed down the market-cap ladder as mid- and small-cap funds started to lead the charge.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
