ETFs vs. Mutual Funds vs. Individual Stocks: Why I'm Putting More Into ETFs in 2027

I remember when the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) was introduced. The company I worked for at the time was quick to see the benefits the unique structure offered, and created indexes for early ETFs to follow. At this point, you could easily use ETFs to satisfy all of your investing needs. But that's not how I plan to use ETFs in 2027. Here's why I still own mutual funds and stocks, but also why ETFs will be an important part of my future investment plans.

At its core, an exchange-traded fund is just a pooled investment vehicle. In that sense, they are very similar to mutual funds. Both products let investors pool their money together so they can hire professional management to invest on their behalf. If you have a regular life of any kind outside of Wall Street, ETFs and mutual funds could be the perfect solution to your investment needs.

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