METALL ZUG Aktie

METALL ZUG für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Q221 / ISIN: CH0039821084

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.03.2026 10:02:03

ETH Learning Factory Zug: A new center for learning, research and practice at Tech Cluster Zug

Metall Zug AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Partnership
ETH Learning Factory Zug: A new center for learning, research and practice at Tech Cluster Zug

17.03.2026 / 10:02 CET/CEST

Media announcement

Zug, March 17, 2026 – A new type of learning, working and research hub is set to be established at Tech Cluster Zug in the coming years. At the ETH Learning Factory Zug, students from ETH Zurich will work together with apprentices, professionals and researchers on real-world challenges from industry and society. This will deliberately connect academic and vocational education and further develop the dual education system.

How does an idea for a new industrial solution become a functioning prototype – and what can an aspiring poly-mechanic learn from an ETH student in the process? At the new ETH Learning Factory Zug, apprentices, students and researchers will work together on real-world industrial challenges and benefit from one another.


The project is supported by ETH Zurich, the Canton of Zug, the City of Zug, and currently nine companies based in Zug. The Government Council of the Canton of Zug and the City Council of Zug have decided that the canton and the city will participate in the first phase of the ETH Learning Factory Zug. A new learning and working environment is to be created on the premises of Tech Cluster Zug AG, featuring modern learning spaces, workshops, digital learning environments and areas for interdisciplinary collaboration.


Focus and Objectives
The activities of the Learning Factory include industrial automation and digitalization, sustainable systems, and digital learning. Apprentices in vocational education and students will work closely together. ETH Zurich will operate the Learning Factory and be responsible for teaching and research, supported by around 20 full-time positions on site.


Financing and Agreements
The total cost of the first phase over ten years amounts to approximately CHF 110 million. The Canton of Zug will contribute CHF 55 million and the City of Zug CHF 27.5 million. Additional funding will be provided by industry partners as well as contributions in kind from ETH Zurich through teaching activities by its faculty. The Canton of Zug will enter into two funding agreements: one with Tech Cluster Zug (Urban Assets Zug AG) covering infrastructure and use, and one with ETH Zurich and the ETH Zurich Foundation covering operations and further development. The City of Zug will also conclude a funding agreement with ETH Zurich and the ETH Zurich Foundation for operations, development and equipment. All agreements are concluded for a term of ten years, with termination options after five years if key milestones are not achieved.


Added Value for the Region and the Economy
The ETH Learning Factory Zug will create a place where knowledge, practice and innovation come together directly. Companies benefit from practice-oriented, research-based ideas and access to qualified talent, while apprentices and students gain experience by working on real industrial projects. For the Canton and the City of Zug, the project opens up a new form of talent development and co-education of students and apprentices, with long-term benefits for education, research and the economy. For companies located around Tech Cluster Zug, the project creates significant potential for a collaborative ecosystem.


A Future-Oriented Project with Strong Appeal
For all partners – the Canton of Zug, the City of Zug, ETH Zurich and the participating companies – the ETH Learning Factory Zug represents a long-term investment in education and innovation. It creates a place where learning, research and practice converge and generate sustainable impact. This joint investment lays out the foundation for preparing future generations of skilled professionals to meet technological, social and economic challenges.


Next Steps
It is planned that the parliamentary processes (including a popular ballot vote in the City of Zug) will be completed by the end of this year. Following approval by the parliaments (Cantonal and City Parliament) and by the voters in the City of Zug, the conversion project could start in 2027. Occupation of the building would then be possible during the course of 2029.

About Tech Cluster Zug AG
Tech Cluster Zug AG is a forward-looking company within the METALL ZUG Group that is driving forward the development of the Tech Cluster Zug in the city of Zug. The aim of Tech Cluster Zug AG is to create an innovative urban district that combines technology, innovation, production and living. As a key driver of modern urban development, Tech Cluster Zug AG stands for sustainable construction, high-quality architecture and affordable housing.

About the Metall Zug Group
Metall Zug is a group of industrial companies headquartered in Zug. The Group has around 900 employees and comprises three Business Units:

  • Medical Devices (Haag-Streit Group)
  • Technologycluster & Infrastructure (Tech Cluster Zug AG and Urban Assets Zug AG)
  • Investments & Corporate (Gehrig Group AG and Metall Zug AG)

In addition, Metall Zug holds anchor participations in the listed V-ZUG Holding AG (30%), the listed Komax Holding AG (25%) and SteelcoBelimed AG (33%), a joint venture with Miele. The holding company Metall Zug AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich (type B registered shares: securities number 3982108, ticker symbol METN).

Legal Notes
The expectations expressed in this announcement are based on assumptions. Actual results may vary from those anticipated. This announcement is published in German and English. The German version is binding. Metall Zug AG processes personal data in accordance with its privacy statement available under: https://metallzug.ch/en/privacy.

Key Dates  
March 23, 2026 Publication Annual Report 2025 / Earnings Conference
May 8, 2026 General Meeting of Shareholders 2026
August 24, 2026 Publication of Half-year Report 2026
   
Further Information Initiative ETH Learning Factory Zug
   
Metall Zug AG Tech Cluster Zug AG
Bettine Killmer
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Phone: +41 58 768 60 50		 Marisa Schwyter
Marketing & Communications Manager
Phone: +41 58 768 60 22

or: investorrelations@metallzug.ch 

This announcement is available at https://metallzug.ch/en/media.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

2292738  17.03.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu METALL ZUG AG B

mehr Nachrichten