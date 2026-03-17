ETH Learning Factory Zug: A new center for learning, research and practice at Tech Cluster Zug

How does an idea for a new industrial solution become a functioning prototype – and what can an aspiring poly-mechanic learn from an ETH student in the process? At the new ETH Learning Factory Zug, apprentices, students and researchers will work together on real-world industrial challenges and benefit from one another.



The project is supported by ETH Zurich, the Canton of Zug, the City of Zug, and currently nine companies based in Zug. The Government Council of the Canton of Zug and the City Council of Zug have decided that the canton and the city will participate in the first phase of the ETH Learning Factory Zug. A new learning and working environment is to be created on the premises of Tech Cluster Zug AG, featuring modern learning spaces, workshops, digital learning environments and areas for interdisciplinary collaboration.



Focus and Objectives

The activities of the Learning Factory include industrial automation and digitalization, sustainable systems, and digital learning. Apprentices in vocational education and students will work closely together. ETH Zurich will operate the Learning Factory and be responsible for teaching and research, supported by around 20 full-time positions on site.



Financing and Agreements

The total cost of the first phase over ten years amounts to approximately CHF 110 million. The Canton of Zug will contribute CHF 55 million and the City of Zug CHF 27.5 million. Additional funding will be provided by industry partners as well as contributions in kind from ETH Zurich through teaching activities by its faculty. The Canton of Zug will enter into two funding agreements: one with Tech Cluster Zug (Urban Assets Zug AG) covering infrastructure and use, and one with ETH Zurich and the ETH Zurich Foundation covering operations and further development. The City of Zug will also conclude a funding agreement with ETH Zurich and the ETH Zurich Foundation for operations, development and equipment. All agreements are concluded for a term of ten years, with termination options after five years if key milestones are not achieved.



Added Value for the Region and the Economy

The ETH Learning Factory Zug will create a place where knowledge, practice and innovation come together directly. Companies benefit from practice-oriented, research-based ideas and access to qualified talent, while apprentices and students gain experience by working on real industrial projects. For the Canton and the City of Zug, the project opens up a new form of talent development and co-education of students and apprentices, with long-term benefits for education, research and the economy. For companies located around Tech Cluster Zug, the project creates significant potential for a collaborative ecosystem.



A Future-Oriented Project with Strong Appeal

For all partners – the Canton of Zug, the City of Zug, ETH Zurich and the participating companies – the ETH Learning Factory Zug represents a long-term investment in education and innovation. It creates a place where learning, research and practice converge and generate sustainable impact. This joint investment lays out the foundation for preparing future generations of skilled professionals to meet technological, social and economic challenges.



Next Steps

It is planned that the parliamentary processes (including a popular ballot vote in the City of Zug) will be completed by the end of this year. Following approval by the parliaments (Cantonal and City Parliament) and by the voters in the City of Zug, the conversion project could start in 2027. Occupation of the building would then be possible during the course of 2029.