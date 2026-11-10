Ethan Allen Names Stefanie Tsen Ward Interim CEO As Farooq Kathwari Leaves; Shares Plunge

(RTTNews) - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD), a furnishing and appliances company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Stefanie Tsen Ward as its interim Chief Executive Officer, with effect from November 9. The company said that the new interim CEO replaces Farooq Kathwari, who is no longer with Ethan Allen.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, ETD shares were losing 16.11 percent and trading at $17.07, after closing Monday 1.35% higher.

Further, Douglas Bergeron and Kristine Miller have been named Executive Chairman and Lead Independent Director, respectively.

Ethan Allen in late September had announced the launch of a formal process to select the next CEO before the longtime chair and CEO Kathwari's contract term ends on June 30, 2027.

Meanwhile, Kathwari reportedly was removed from the Board at the November 4 annual meeting after Activist investor Bergeron, who owns about 5.2% of the company, won the election along with other nominees. As per reports, Bergeron had argued that the business underperformed under Kathwari.

The company now said the interim CEO would oversee Ethan Allen's day-to-day operations and begin execution of its strategic reset while the Board conducts a rigorous, independent search for a permanent CEO.

Tsen Ward was, until recently, the operating executive and former Chief Integrated Retail and Customer Officer of Neiman Marcus Group.

The Board also appointed Anna Brockway, Lindsay OReilly, Adam Treanor and Stefanie Tsen Ward as directors.