Ethereum, Bitcoin, Dogecoin Surge, Leading to Questions of Whether Bottom Is In

Among the megacap cryptocurrencies, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) are often looked to as bellwethers indicating the market's day-to-day and week-to-week performance. As of 11:45 a.m. ET, these top tokens have appreciated 8.7% and 2.8%, respectively, over the past 24 hours.Popular meme token Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), which is often viewed as a gauge of retail investor sentiment, also saw strong performance today. This dog-inspired token surged 3.9% over the same time. These moves have led investors to question whether the bottom could be in for the crypto sector, or if this is just a bottom in a bear market with more room to run.The moves these top-tier cryptocurrencies are seeing today appear to be primarily driven by macro forces, once again. Yesterday, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller came out in favor of a 75-basis-point (0.75%) interest rate hike this coming meeting. Many had been calling for a hike of a full percentage point. Continue reading