Impact Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0RA7S / ISIN: GB00B3DFYL18
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16.07.2026 00:43:00
Ethereum Has a Bold New Plan for 2029. What Will Be the Impact on the Price of ETH?
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin published a newly updated technical roadmap for the chain on July 4, which he called "Lean Ethereum." It should be implemented by the end of 2029 if everything goes according to plan. The timing of the announcement is likely meant to lean into the crypto sector's market cycle, which is currently in a bear phase and may form a new bull market over the next year.Ether is down 64% from its 2025 peak price near $4,946, so by shaping the narrative for the next bull market now, Buterin is trying to position the chain as a good place to do business when enthusiasm returns. But does the plan bolster the investment thesis for buying the coin, or is it unlikely to drive its price higher?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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