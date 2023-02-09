|
09.02.2023 12:15:00
Ethereum Is Rebounding. Is Now the Time to Buy?
After a disastrous 2022, this year is starting off on a more positive note for the crypto market. Many cryptocurrencies are seeing their prices surge, and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is currently up by more than 34% since the beginning of the year.If you've been waiting for the light at the end of the tunnel during this crypto winter, this upswing is promising. But it's unclear how long it will last, especially as many economists are still predicting a recession.Is now the right time to invest in Ethereum? Or should you hold off a while? It depends on a few factors.Continue reading
