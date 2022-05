Ethereum Sinks 10% on 7-Block Reorg -- Here's What to Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ahead of the upcoming "merge" that will combine the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) proof-of-stake Beacon Chain with its existing network, anticipated for August, investors have yet another headwind to grapple with today. As of 9:30 a.m. ET, Ethereum is the worst performer among top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, dropping 10% over the past 24 hours.This move was driven by a seven-block reorganization, or reorg, yesterday. Ethereum's Beacon Chain effectively forked, providing investors with concerns that this from was the result of a malicious actor, network failure, or bug.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading