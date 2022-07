Ethereum Surges, but Ethereum Classic Up Much More on Merge Anticipation

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Much ado has been made of the recent news that the upcoming Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) merge will take place on or around Sept. 19. This catalyst has continued to propel the value of Ethereum higher, with the world's second-largest cryptocurrency appreciating 3.4% over the past 24 hours as of 11:30 a.m. ET.However, the token many Ethereum enthusiasts are really focusing on right now is Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC). The "original" fork of the Ethereum blockchain is up 10.9% over this same 24-hour period and has absolutely skyrocketed over the past week. The seven-day return for this token stands at 77%, which far exceeds Ethereum's (still not shabby) 41% weekly return.Ethereum Classic was formed initially out of a dispute among crypto miners in years past. Essentially, various major upgrades require the approval of all validators on a network. If a number of nodes dissent with the direction an upgrade will take a given project, and fail to upgrade their software accordingly, a fork can take place in which the blockchain is split in two different directions.