WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
26.01.2026 23:25:00
Ethereum vs Polkadot: Which Is More Likely to Be a Millionaire-Maker?
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) generally attract different types of cryptocurrency investors. Ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, is the world's second-most-valuable cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). It's often considered a "blue chip" token, more stable than smaller altcoins or meme coins. A $10,000 investment in its earliest trade in 2015 would be worth $10.5 million today.Polkadot is a smaller altcoin created by Ethereum's co-founder, Gavin Wood. A $10,000 investment in its first trade in 2020 would have shrunk to about $6,900. Let's see why Ethereum flourished as Polkadot fizzled out -- and if either coin can deliver more millionaire-making gains.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
