|
04.02.2023 14:05:00
Ethereum's 2023 Bull Run: Why the Best Is Yet to Come
Through the first 30 days of the year, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is up a surprising 37.53%, and now trades close to $1,700. Heading into the year, though, many traders expected Ethereum to consolidate its gains after The Merge and trade sideways in early 2023. Some even thought Ethereum might drop below $1,000. As a result, many investors are now asking: Is Ethereum's 2023 bull run sustainable?The answer to that question can be found using one single metric: total value locked (TVL). This metric is useful as a shorthand way of tracking how much activity is happening on a blockchain. Generally speaking, the higher the number, the better it is for a blockchain. Let's take a deep dive into this metric and see what it tells us about Ethereum's future prospects.Total value locked, as might be guessed by its name, refers to how much of a cryptocurrency is "locked" on a blockchain. There are various ways of "locking" your cryptocurrency, such as by choosing to participate in a crypto staking program. With staking, you agree to "lock up" your crypto to earn rewards for a certain amount of time, during which you can not trade it. Thus, blockchains that have successful staking programs also typically rank very high when it comes to total value locked. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Real Estate Corp Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Real Estate Corp Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX letztlich unter Druck -- DAX vorm Wochenende schwach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende nun doch deutlich nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex musste im Freitagshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.