Ethereum's Hidden Potential: These Indicators Point to a Looming Surge

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) might be stealing the spotlight recently as the race for a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) heats up. However, the second-most valuable cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), shouldn't be overlooked as a solid investment option.Despite remaining well off its all-time high, signs are emerging that Ethereum might be building momentum to reclaim previous levels. As dynamics around supply and demand continue to evolve, Ethereum's price is positioned to benefit. But does it have enough to reach its previous all-time high of nearly $5,000?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel