Ethereum's Merge Is Done: Now What?

The world's second biggest cryptocurrency just got a little bit better -- and greener. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) completed what's known as "the merge" this past week. The much-waited-for event changed the way the blockchain verifies transactions -- and dramatically cut Ethereum's energy use.Ethereum had postponed the merge several times before getting to this point. Today, investors, users, and developers all can breathe a sigh of relief. The merge happened without any glitches or mishaps. So now , the big questions are: What does the merge mean for investors and users? And what's next?