Ethereum's Merge Is Here: Is Now the Time to Invest?

Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) long-awaited update, The Merge, has finally arrived. After months of delays, the update was successfully completed on Sept. 15, and the blockchain has officially moved from a proof of work (PoW) mining protocol to proof of stake (PoS).This is one of the biggest and most historic transitions in the history of crypto and will open up a new chapter for Ethereum. Not only will a PoS model use around 99.95% less energy than PoW, but developers also say it will make the blockchain more secure and scalable.So far, The Merge seems to be a success on all fronts. Does that mean now is the time to invest in Ethereum?Continue reading