Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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19.06.2026 20:33:00
Ethereum's New Tech Upgrade Is Coming Soon. Is It Time to Buy ETH?
Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), the native token of the Ethereum blockchain and the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, has declined more than 40% this year. Many investors sold their Ether as inflation, fears of interest rate hikes, and other macro headwinds rattled the market. Some investors also likely sold their Ether to invest in big IPOs like SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX).However, Ethereum will undergo its next big upgrade, Glamsterdam, in the second half of 2026. Let's see what that update means for Ether, and if it's smart to buy the token before it happens.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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