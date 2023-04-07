Ethereum's Scaling Race: Which Layer 2 Crypto Is the Best Buy Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past few years, it's become clear that Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has experienced significant growth. But as a result of becoming one of the most popular blockchains in the world, its network has become plagued by slow transaction speeds and costly fees. This extreme congestion has created demand for effective Layer 2 scaling solutions. Layer 2 scaling solutions are built on top of the Ethereum blockchain to enable faster and cheaper transactions while maintaining the blockchain's decentralization and security features.There are currently a handful of Layer 2 scaling solutions that aim to solve Ethereum's issues. But the three front-runners today -- and also those with the most long-term potential -- are Arbitrum (CRYPTO:ARB), Optimism (CRYPTO: OP), and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC).