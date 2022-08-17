Ethical Women's Fashion Brand Marcella Named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With 909% Revenue Growth from 2018 to 2021, Marcella Ranks No. 35 in Retail among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcella — a mission-driven, ethically made D2C designer fashion brand committed to advancing women and girls globally that experienced a 909% jump in revenue from 2018 to 2021 — has been named No. 35 in the retail sector and No. 689, overall, on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Additionally, Marcella was ranked as the No. 1 fastest growing retailer in all of New England. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. In addition to impressive growth, the companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

Founded by husband and wife duo Siyana and Andy Huszar, Marcella's edgy, affordable women's minimalist basics are designed in New York and handcrafted in Europe. Core to the brand's DNA is a commitment to benefitting women and girls around the world: for every design Marcella sells, the company supports three days of school for a marginalized girl around the world — with the goal of supporting 8.5 million school days by the year 2024. In pursuit of this mission, Marcella partners with CAMFED , the celebrated global NGO revolutionizing how girls' education is delivered. Since April 2021, Marcella has already supported over 600,000 school days for girls in need.

"At a time when women's rights are under attack in much of the U.S. and around the world, we're proud to be selected by Inc. as a brand that's committed to lifting up women and girls globally," said Siyana Huszar, Co-founder and Creative Director, Marcella.

Marcella takes a holistic approach to sustainability that respects both people and the planet. Its original, designer apparel and accessories are priced accessibly. Every individual involved in the production of any Marcella product enjoys a truly living wage, generous benefits and free health care. Additionally, the brand's innovative "just in time" production cycle minimizes the global fashion industry's typical inventory overproduction and waste, enabling Marcella to sell over 99% of what it makes and dramatically reducing its ecological footprint.

"Marcella began as an Etsy shop and quickly transformed into a successful global e-commerce business fueled by our 'Design That Matters' philosophy of accessible prices, ethical production, sustainability and social impact," added Andy Huszar, Co-founder and CEO, Marcella. "We're honored to be recognized by Inc. and excited to continue to deliver on our mission to create sustainable fashion that reflects our brand values."

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

About Marcella

Marcella is a fast-growing e-commerce women's fashion brand offering designer essentials within reach. NYC designed and European handcrafted from locally sourced fabrics and trims, Marcella fashions itself as a next generation 1-for-1 brand where every major facet of the company's operation (design, production, sustainability, social impact) benefits one central mission: advancing women and girls globally. At the heart of this approach is a partnership with CAMFED, the celebrated global NGO revolutionizing how girls' education is delivered. For every design Marcella sells, the brand supports three days of school for a marginalized girl around the world. For more information about Marcella, visit www.marcellanyc.com .

