Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
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21.04.2026 03:09:38
Ethiopian Airlines Finalizes Purchase Of Six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners
(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and Ethiopian Airlines announced the purchase of six 787 Dreamliner jets, as the airline fully exercises commitments from its landmark 2023 order. The new 787-9 aircraft will support Ethiopian Airlines in expanding its intercontinental network from Addis Ababa while also boosting cargo capacity to meet the growing demand for long-haul travel.
"Converting the options of six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner airplanes into a firm order is truly a proud moment for us," said Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mr. Mesfin Tasew.
BA closed at $225.08, up $1.70 or 0.76%. In Overnight trading, the stock slightly dipped to $224.90, down $0.18 or 0.08%.
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