Ethisphere names Nokia as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies

Nokia is recognized for fifth consecutive year and for sixth time overall

The company is one of five honorees in the telecommunications industry

136 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 45 industries





16 March 2022

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has been announced by Ethisphere Institute as one of the "World’s Most Ethical Companies®” for the fifth year in a row. In 2022, 136 honorees were recognized spanning 22 countries and 45 industries. Nokia is one of five winners in the telecommunications industry and the only Finnish company to be honored.





The comprehensive audit includes more than 200 wide-ranging questions from culture, environment and social practices to ethics and compliance activities.

The award recognizes Nokia’s exceptional governance and its commitment to best-in-class sustainability, business ethics, compliance and governance practices.

"We commend Nokia for its commitment to building an ethical climate that is sustained year after year by resilience, steadfast values, and trust,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "We are inspired by the Nokia team’s dedication to integrity, accountability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Nokia for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”

"We take great pride in our work to embed trust, ethical practices, and positive social impact at the heart of everything we do. We are honored to be recognized once again as one of the world’s most ethical companies. This recognition is shared by the entire Nokia team for their continued efforts to meet the highest ethical standards across the organization”, said Nassib Abou-Khalil, Chief Legal Officer, Nokia.

