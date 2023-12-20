EthosEnergy CEO Ana Amicarella is a 2023 Influential Women in Energy Honoree

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EthosEnergy CEO Ana Amicarella has been recognized as one of 2023's Influential Women in Energy by Oil and Gas Investor and Hart Energy. She is being acknowledged for her more than 30 years of experience and leadership in the global energy industry and dedication to external community relations causes close to her heart. Prior to EthosEnergy, Ana spent over 20 years with GE and eight with Aggreko, where she was managing director for one of their businesses.

Now in its seventh year, and expanded to include 36 honorees, the Influential Women in Energy program honors professional women who have excelled in every sector of the energy industry. The award program has honored more than 125 of the top executives and leaders in the industry since its inception.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized among the exceptional women shaping the future of the energy industry. This acknowledgment is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the incredible work and dedication of the entire EthosEnergy team. It reinforces our commitment to excellence and together, we are contributing to the positive transformation of our industry." said Amicarella.

Specific to her role with EthosEnergy, Ana was appointed CEO of the rotating equipment service provider in 2019 and has been instrumental in taking the company into its next stage of strategic development and growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Faced with outage cancellations and postponements, and a depressed oil and gas sector, she worked with the business to identify an opportunity to react by restructuring the business to better align with customers and market dynamics. In a very short amount of time, EthosEnergy experienced an operational transformation and achieved its best financial results, positioning the company for ambitious growth.

Currently, she is focused on EthosEnergy's role in the energy transition and feels strongly that it is the right thing to do for her employees, customers, and communities. Ana believes the company has an opportunity to take a leading role in shaping a better future for generations to come – essentially, working on "Turning on Tomorrow" - and providing solutions that help customers through their energy transition efforts, decarbonization and beyond.

Ana and the other distinguished executives and their accomplishments will be celebrated at the seventh annual Women in Energy luncheon on International Women's Day, March 8, 2024, at the Hilton Americas-Houston in downtown Houston.

About EthosEnergy

EthosEnergy turns on potential to deliver services and solutions globally for rotating equipment to make energy affordable, available, and sustainable. Tailoring solutions for the power, oil & gas, industrial and aerospace markets, so customers can achieve more. For more information, visit www.ethosenergy.com.

