Eton Pharmaceuticals Aktie
WKN DE: A2N38G / ISIN: US29772L1089
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02.11.2026 13:27:09
Eton Announces New Development Program To Evaluate Mecasermin Injection
(RTTNews) - Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) announced ET-900, a new development program evaluating mecasermin injection for the treatment of infantile and epileptic spasms. Mecasermin is a recombinant form of IGF-1 and the active ingredient in INCRELEX, which Eton markets in the United States. The company has entered into a license agreement with Baylor College of Medicine covering patent rights related to the use of IGF-1 for the treatment of spasms.
A research IND has been submitted for an investigator-sponsored Phase 2 to evaluate mecasermin for efficacy, safety, and tolerability in children with refractory epileptic spasms. The study will be sponsored by the University of Chicago.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqGM, Eton shares are up 1.57 percent to $53.00.
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|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs
|50,57
|-3,09%
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