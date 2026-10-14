Eton Licenses LIBERVANT For U.S. Seizure Rescue Market

(RTTNews) - A cheek-administered seizure rescue therapy could soon provide patients and caregivers with another treatment option. Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) and Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) have entered into an exclusive U.S. licensing and supply agreement for LIBERVANT (dizaepam) buccal film, a treatment designed for seizure clusters in people with epilepsy.

Under the agreement, Eton will obtain exclusive rights to commercialize LIBERVANT in the United States and its territories, while Aquestive will continue to manufacture and supply the product. Eton expects the therapy to become commercially available in April 2027, subject to final approval by the U.S. FDA.

Seizure clusters are episodes in which multiple seizures occur over a short period of time and often require rapid intervention. LIBERVANT delivers diazepam through a dissolvable film placed inside the cheek, offering an alternative to currently available nasal spray and rectal rescue treatments.

According to the companies, patient market research showed a preference for buccal film administration compared with nasal spray when efficacy is assumed to be comparable. Among surveyed patients, 71% preferred the buccal film, compared with 13% who preferred nasal spray.The companies also estimate the U.S. seizure rescue market exceeds $450 million annually.

LIBERVANT has received Orphan Drug Designation and is protected by issued patents extending into 2038, with additional patent application pending.

For Eton, the transaction expands its portfolio beyond rare disease treatments into neurology and adds a potential new commercial growth opportunity. For Aquestive, the agreement leverages Eton's commercial infrastructure while allowing it to continue participating in the product's development and supply.

The agreement represents the latest step toward bringing LIBERVANT to the U.S. market and broadening treatment options for patients who experience seizure clusters.

LIBERVANT remains subject to final FDA approval for U.S. market access, with eligibility for full approval of patients aged 12 years and older expected following expiration of existing VALTOCO's orphan drug exclusivity on January 10, 2027.

ETON closed Tuesday's trading at $53.33, down 3.48%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $53.98, up 1.21%.

AQST closed Tuesday's trading at $4.67, down 2.91%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $4.87, up 4.28%.