Eton Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Eton Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N38G / ISIN: US29772L1089

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.03.2026 14:53:56

Eton Pharma Acquires U.S. Commercialization Rights For Hemangeol In Infantile Hemangioma

(RTTNews) - Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, Wednesday announced in-licensing of U.S. commercialisation rights to Hemangeo oral solution from Pierre Fabre Medicament SAS, indicated for the treatment of proliferating infantile hemangioma.

Hemangeol oral solution contains the beta-adrenergic blocker propranolol hydrochloride and is approved by the FDA for the treatment of proliferating infantile hemangioma requiring systemic therapy in infants aged between 5 weeks and 5 months. Infantile hemangioma is a bright red birthmark, that looks like a rubbery bump or flat red patch that might have extra blood vessels in the skin.

From May 1, 2026, Eton will commercialise Hemangeol in the U.S. The transaction is expected to be accretive to 2026 earnings and will be financed with the company's cash on hand. Pierre Fabre will continue commercialising Hemangeol globally and in the U.S. until April 30. 

Eton plans to administer the Eton Cares patient support program, which provides prescription fulfilment, insurance benefits investigation, educational support, financial assistance for qualified patients, and other services designed to help patients access treatment.   In addition, Eton Cares will offer co-pay assistance with a $0 co-pay for qualifying patients.

Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals, said that, as the only treatment for infantile hemangiomas requiring systemic therapy, Hemangeol is a critical medication and a strong fit with Eton's orphan-focused commercial model.

Infantile hemangiomas are non-cancerous vascular tumours which typically appear in the first days or weeks of a newborn's life. Eton estimates that approximately 5,000 to 10,000 infants are treated with Hemangeol annually in the United States.

Including Hemangeol, the company currently has 10 commercial rare disease products: Khindivitm, Increlex, Alkindi Sprinkle, Desmoda, Galzin, Pku Golike, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. 

Also, Eton has four additional product candidates in late-stage development: Amglidia, ET-700, ET-800 and Zeneo hydrocortisone autoinjector. 

In addition, Eton plans to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ETON has traded between $11.09 and $23.00 in the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $17.45, down 3.86%.

In the premarket, ETON is down 4.76% at $16.62.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs 17,53 0,46% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:17 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
11:22 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen
02.03.26 Das Depot von Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025: Käufe, Verkäufe, Umschichtungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX im Plus -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Donnerstag höher. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt seine Gewinne im Handelsverlauf ab. An den Börsen in Fernost dominierten die positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen