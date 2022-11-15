eToro Expands U.S. Investment Offering to Include Options Trading

Retail investors now have another way to trade on the social investing platform

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eToro, the social investing network, today announced the expansion of its U.S. offering to include options trading, in addition to stocks, exchange traded funds (ETFs) and cryptoassets.

"The modern investor wants to interact with the market in more ways and under all conditions, while still feeling empowered in their investing choices," said Lule Demmissie, eToro's U.S. CEO. "With the addition of options trading, eToro is furthering our mission to democratize access to the tools that can help people reach their financial goals."

The launch of options trading for U.S. users is a key step in the ongoing diversification of eToro's US offering. Enabling options supports eToro's goal to continue growing its social investing network through education, innovation and enabling simple access to the assets, information and tools people want.

"Options have been around for a while, but they haven't always been accessible to the everyday investor," said Jeff Myers, co-founding CEO of Gatsby. "When retail investors have regular access to educational resources, intuitive trading platforms and more ways to trade, they are better equipped to find the market opportunities that are right for them."

U.S. users can now use their eToro login to open an account on eToro Options and access a social options trading platform that is designed to make this particular asset class more accessible to new and advanced traders alike. Users can also view other users' trades in the social feed.

The launch of eToro Options follows the recently announced acquisition of Gatsby, an options trading platform tailored to a new generation of investors. Gatsby's integration into the eToro ecosystem allows users to experience the exciting world of options trading with the easy to use yet powerful eToro Options mobile app.

eToro is a social investing network that empowers people to grow their knowledge and wealth as part of a global community of successful investors. eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today, eToro is a global community of more than 30 million registered users who share their investment strategies; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Due to the simplicity of the platform users can easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want.

