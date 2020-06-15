Etruscus Discovers "The Wall," a Large-Scale Target 10 Times Deposit Footprint

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Etruscus Resources Corp. (CSE: ETR) (FSE: ERR) (the "Company" or "Etruscus") is pleased to announce the discovery of a very large and compelling new target – "The Wall" – at its 100%-owned Rock and Roll Property in the heart of the Eskay Camp in Northwest British Columbia's Golden Triangle. "The Wall" is immediately adjacent to the Black Dog Deposit and is prospective for high-grade gold, silver and base metals on a property that's located within 13 km of where both Skeena Resources and Seabridge Gold are drilling at or near past-producing mines. A work program is being finalized and is expected to commence shortly.

"The Wall" Highlights:

Undrilled exploration target features a conductive anomaly with a footprint 10 times bigger than the Black Dog Deposit, offering unprecedented large-scale resource potential at this property;

than the Black Dog Deposit, offering unprecedented large-scale resource potential at this property; Modeling projects the Black Dog Deposit down dip toward The Wall;

Age dating and other studies from work completed in 2019 confirms that the geology surrounding The Wall makes this target an ideal candidate to potentially host high-grade gold, silver and base metal mineralization over a broad area.

"The Wall target is a product of many months of examining multiple geological, biogeochemical and geophysical clues at Rock and Roll," stated Dr. Webb, V.P. Exploration. "After last year's successful program, it further supports our contention that the original Black Dog Deposit is merely the tip of the iceberg at Rock and Roll – there is much more to be found, and that perfectly fits the model of other Eskay Camp deposits."

A moderate biogeochemical trend was first shown to project in the direction of The Wall last year. Age dating led to a new geological model followed by reinterpretation of geophysical data showing a deep conductive anomaly within the same stratigraphy that hosts the Black Dog Deposit.

Geophysical modeling of the 2 km by 0.5 km EM anomaly defined at 295 m depth (see maps below)demonstrates a moderately continuous conductor from the Black DogDeposit down to The Wall. The key prospectivity of this conductor comes from its location along the down dip trend of the Black Dog mineralization.

These images below suggest that mineralization from the Black Dog Deposit could occurdown dip through the Brown Sugar and The Wall targets.

Etruscus is finalizing plans for the upcoming season and is prioritizing a drilling campaign at The Wall and other targets. Further VTEM© planned to be flown in the area early in the season will provide more details about all drill targets. This will be combined with geological mapping to provide guidance on how to best drill these targets.

A hit at The Wall would open up a significant amount of prospective terrain and could massively open the Black Dog system in other directions away from the main northwest/southeast surface trend.

"We are very excited about The Wall target and its potential for hosting a large massive sulphide body at Rock and Roll," stated President and CEO Gordon Lam. "We are about to start our season and we're eager to build upon the many drill targets and prospective areas our huge land package offers."

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dr. Dave R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Etruscus

Etruscus Resources Corp. is a Vancouver-based exploration company focused on the development of its 100%-owned Rock & Roll and Sugar properties comprising 27,136 hectares near the past producing Snip mine in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

Etruscus is traded under the symbol "ETR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange and "ERR" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and has 22,453,501 common shares issued and outstanding.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

/s/ "Gordon Lam"

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Press Release may contain statements which constitute 'forward-looking' statements, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including quarterly and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Etruscus Resources Corp.