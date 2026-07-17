Etsy Aktie
WKN DE: A14P98 / ISIN: US29786A1060
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17.07.2026 12:07:01
Etsy Executive Chair Josh Silverman Sells 39,161 Shares for $3.1 Million
Josh Silverman, Executive Chair of the Board, reported a sale of Etsy, Inc. (NYSE:ETSY) common stock on July 10, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($79.00); post-transaction value based on July 10, 2026 market close ($81.05).Etsy, Inc. is a leading specialty retail platform with a $7.6 billion market capitalization, generating $2.9 billion in TTM revenue through its diversified marketplace ecosystem. The company has demonstrated strong financial performance with $284.8 million in TTM net income, reflecting operational leverage in its asset-light, fee-based business model. Etsy's competitive advantage derives from its established community of independent sellers, proprietary technology infrastructure, and brand positioning as the premier destination for unique, handcrafted, and vintage merchandise in an increasingly digital commerce environment.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Etsy Inc
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30.04.26
|Ausblick: Etsy verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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