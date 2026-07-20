Etsy Aktie

Etsy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14P98 / ISIN: US29786A1060

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20.07.2026 10:14:01

Etsy Executive Chair Silverman Sells 22,881 Shares for $1.9 Million -- Should Investors Take Note?

Josh Silverman, Executive Chair of the Board, sold 22,881 shares of Etsy, Inc. (NYSE:ETSY) on July 15, 2026, for a total value of $1.9 million, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($84.00); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026, market close ($85.74).Etsy, Inc. operates as a leading specialty retail platform with a market capitalization of $8.0 billion and TTM revenue of $2.9 billion, demonstrating significant scale in the online marketplace sector. The company's differentiated positioning centers on curated, unique, and handcrafted merchandise, complemented by its Depop resale platform, which provides competitive advantages in niche consumer segments. With a capital-efficient marketplace model and diversified revenue streams, Etsy has achieved strong profitability with TTM net income of $284.8 million, reflecting operational leverage and disciplined cost management.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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