Etsy Reports Solid Earnings, Effective Anti-Fraud Fees

The e-commerce platform specializing in unique and handcrafted items, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), unveiled its first quarter earnings on May 1, 2024.Tallying at $0.48 per diluted share, Etsy met the mark set by analysts. However, the revenue of $646.0 million was a hairbreadth below expectations of $646.3 million. Despite this slight revenue shortfall, the overall tone of the quarter suggests resilience, with a subtle revenue growth of 0.8% and a 15% increase in active sellers compared to the previous year's quarter.Data sources: Company results from the company. Analyst estimates from FactSet. GMS = Gross Merchandise Sales.