Etsy sellers offering fake ‘handmade’ products at ripoff prices, says Which?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Investigation finds rogue sellers charging up to seven times more for products than on other websites Etsy bills itself as a marketplace for “unique and creative” goods but scrutiny of its product listings has revealed sellers peddling fake “handmade” products that could be bought for a fraction of the price from big retailers including Amazon, Asda and the discount chain B&M.The investigation by the consumer group Which? found rogue sellers charging up to seven times more than on other websites for the items, falsely claiming they were made by hand. Continue reading...