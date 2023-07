Etsy Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Investors aren't feeling very positive about Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) stock ahead of its upcoming earnings announcement in early August. Shares of the online marketplace platform are down 19% so far this year, shutting the stock out of the 19% surge in the S&P 500 in 2023. Bears are worried that Etsy's best growth days are behind it, given its loss of buyers over the past full year.Bulls see more potential ahead, though, after Etsy held on to most of its big pandemic-related gains. Sales and earnings trends might impress over the next few years thanks to a flood of new service introductions and ramped-up marketing spending.But which outlook is closer to the truth? Let's take a closer look.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel