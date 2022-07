Etsy Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The most recent consumer price index reading from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics put inflation at 9.1% in June. Inflation hurts e-commerce stocks as demand for their goods will likely decline as the consumer's purchasing power dwindles. With inflation taking center stage this year, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has dropped nearly 72% from its all-time high. So should investors now be bullish or bearish on the stock? Motley Fool contributors Jamie Louko and Parkev Tatevosian present both sides of the argument.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading