|
31.08.2023 11:35:00
Etsy Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Businesses can equally create value or destroy value for their shareholders. And handcrafted retail company Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) has done a bit of both lately. Perhaps this is why the stock isn't beating the market over the last five years -- it's merely keeping pace with the S&P 500.I wouldn't hit the sell button just yet on your Etsy shares. I'll explain the struggles. But the situation isn't as dire as the stock price might lead you to believe.In the second quarter of 2023, Etsy posted revenue growth of just 7.5%, which was one of its slowest growth rates ever. That said, the company is still growing its top line and has yet to report a year-over-year drop in quarterly revenue as a public company. Etsy had its initial public offering (IPO) in 2015.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Etsy Incmehr Nachrichten
|
22.08.23
|S&P 500-Titel Etsy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Etsy-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
15.08.23
|S&P 500-Wert Etsy-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Etsy-Investment verloren (finanzen.at)
|
08.08.23
|S&P 500-Wert Etsy-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Etsy verloren (finanzen.at)
|
25.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel Etsy-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Etsy verdient (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.23
|S&P 500-Papier Etsy-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Etsy-Investment eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
18.07.23
|Etsy Shrinks Its House of Brands by Dumping Elo7 (MotleyFool)
|
17.07.23
|Is Etsy Secretly Turning Into an Artificial Intelligence Company? (MotleyFool)
|
16.07.23
|Best Growth Stocks to Buy: Shopify vs. Etsy (MotleyFool)