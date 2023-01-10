|
10.01.2023 19:06:30
Etsy Stock Actually Gained 64% in the Second Half of 2022. Is the Worst Over?
Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) stock gained 64% in the second half of 2022, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company has successfully navigated inflation with a fee hike, and investors are back to recognizing its long-term potential.Etsy was a niche marketplace for handmade goods before the pandemic. Correction: It's still a niche marketplace for handmade goods, but it has seen this niche go mainstream as customers discovered its unique and exclusive products with the explosion of e-commerce.Etsy itself exploded with surging demand for handmade masks, and customers introduced to the platform when looking for pandemic-related paraphernalia are sticking around for more. The company has struggled with year-over-year comparisons in the face of such enormous growth, and it's now working to keep demand strong. Its recent performance could only be called mixed.Continue reading
