01.02.2022 16:45:00
Etsy Stock in 2022: Bull vs. Bear
It's been a rough start to the year for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), to say the least. The online marketplace for unique handmade goods has shed 33% of its value in 2022 amid the broader stock market sell-off. And since hitting an all-time high of $296.91 on Nov. 24, the stock has dropped about 50%. This e-commerce winner has certainly seen better days, and investors are now questioning whether it's a stock worth holding onto now. Let's dive into the bull and bear cases for Etsy to provide shareholders with some clarity that they desperately need. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
