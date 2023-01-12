|
12.01.2023 16:07:00
Etsy Stock in 2023: Bull vs. Bear
Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) was a Wall Street darling during the worst of the pandemic as online shopping took off with brick-and-mortar retailers largely shuttered. The stock climbed 302% in 2020 and 23% in 2021, only to plummet 45% last year. Investors are considering what the future holds for this lagging e-commerce favorite. As we look toward the rest of 2023, let's consider both the bull and bear cases for Etsy stock. I would argue that the main bullish case for Etsy centers on how differentiated its offering is. A survey done by the company showed that 87% of shoppers said it has items that they can't find anywhere else. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
