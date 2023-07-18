Etsy to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 2, 2023

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 in a press release after the market close. The press release can be accessed on the Etsy Investor Relations website ( investors.etsy.com ).

Etsy will also host a video webcast conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day, which will be live-streamed via the Company's Investor Relations website ( investors.etsy.com ) under the events section. Those interested in submitting questions during the earnings call can do so by using the Q&A chat window, which will be available during the webcast. A copy of the earnings call presentation will also be posted to our website.

A replay of the video webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time that evening, for at least three months thereafter.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. These marketplaces share a mission to "Keep Commerce Human," and we're committed to using the power of business and technology to strengthen communities and empower people. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs.

Etsy, Inc.'s "House of Brands" portfolio also includes fashion resale marketplace Depop, and musical instrument marketplace Reverb. Each Etsy, Inc. marketplace operates independently, while benefiting from shared expertise in product, marketing, technology, and customer support.

Etsy was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Etsy has used, and intends to continue using, its Investor Relations website and the Etsy News Blog (blog.etsy.com/news) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Etsy News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:

Deb Wasser, Vice President of Investor Relations & ESG Engagement

Jessica Schmidt, Sr. Director of Investor Relations

ir@etsy.com

Media Relations Contact:

Kelly Clausen, Sr. Director, Communications & Strategic Partnership

press@etsy.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/etsy-to-announce-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-august-2-2023-301880118.html

SOURCE Etsy