Etsy Aktie
WKN DE: A14P98 / ISIN: US29786A1060
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18.07.2026 04:07:03
Etsy vs. Wayfair: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As households recalibrate spending in 2026, many wonder if the marketplace for unique goods or the digital furniture giant is a better bet. Let's compare Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) and Wayfair (NYSE:W).Etsy specializes in handmade and vintage items, providing a platform for independent creators. Wayfair dominates the online home furnishing market by managing its own logistics and growing a physical store presence. Both companies are adapting to a shifting e-commerce landscape while balancing profitability and growth.Etsy operates a global marketplace connecting roughly 5.6 million sellers with more than 86.5 million active buyers. The platform focuses on unique, creative goods and relies on a distributed base of individual merchants rather than a single major customer. Currently, the company is finalizing the sale of its Depop marketplace to eBay to sharpen its core business focus.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Etsy Inc
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30.04.26
|Ausblick: Etsy verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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05.03.26
|4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co. (finanzen.at)
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19.02.26
|Ausblick: Etsy mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)