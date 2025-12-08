EU Acknowledges Meta's Undertaking To Offer EU Users Ad Choice On Facebook, Instagram

(RTTNews) - The European Commission on Monday acknowledged the undertaking from Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) to offer users in the European Union an alternative choice of Facebook and Instagram services that would show them less personalized ads, to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

This is the first time that such a choice is offered on Meta's social networks. Meta will give users the effective choice between: consenting to share all their data and seeing fully personalized advertising, and opting to share less personal data for an experience with more limited personalized advertising.

Meta will present these new options to users in the EU in January 2026. Users in the EU must have full and effective choice, which is their right under the DMA.

This follows extensive dialogue between the Commission and Meta after the Commission found Meta in breach of the Digital Markets Act and issued Meta a non-compliance decision related to user choice in April 2025, when it was fined 200 million euros.

Once implemented, the Commission will seek feedback and evidence from Meta and other relevant stakeholders on the impact and uptake of this new ad model.