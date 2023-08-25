|
EU Approves Pfizer' Abrysvo To Help Protect Infants And Older Adults From RSV
(RTTNews) - The European Commission approved Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) Abrysvo to help protect infants through maternal immunization and older adults from respiratory syncytial virus or RSV.
It is the first and only RSV vaccine approved in the European Union for both older adults and for immunization of pregnant individuals to help protect their infants immediately from birth through six months of age.
Abrysvo is indicated for passive protection against lower respiratory tract disease or LRTD caused by RSV in infants from birth through six months of age following maternal immunization during pregnancy; active immunization of individuals 60 years of age and older for the prevention of LRTD caused by RSV.
RSV is a contagious virus and a common cause of respiratory illness worldwide. The virus can affect the lungs and breathing passages of an infected individual, potentially causing severe illness or death. In the EU, about 245,000 yearly hospital admissions were associated with RSV in children younger than five years of age, with most cases occurring among children under one year old.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the approval of Pfizer Inc.'s Abrysvo (Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine) for use in pregnant individuals to prevent respiratory syncytial virus or RSV in infants.
Earlier in May, the agency had approved Abrysvo for the prevention of LRTD caused by RSV in individuals 60 years of age and older.
