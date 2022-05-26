|
26.05.2022 05:05:00
EU Approves Roche's Polivy Combination For Previously Untreated Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma
(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said that the European Commission has granted approval of Polivy or polatuzumab vedotin in combination with MabThera or rituximab plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or DLBCL.
DLBCL is an aggressive blood cancer and the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
The approval was based on results from the phase III POLARIX study (GO39942), the first trial to show a clinically meaningful improvement in progression free survival, compared to standard of care rituximab plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone (R-CHOP), in people with previously untreated DLBCL.
The European Commission also converted Polivy's initial conditional marketing authorisation in the European Union for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL, who are not candidates for a haematopoietic stem cell transplant, to a full approval.
Roche continues to explore areas where Polivy has the potential to deliver additional benefit, including ongoing studies investigating combinations of Polivy with CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies in previously treated/untreated DLBCL.
Polivy is a first-in-class anti-CD79b antibody-drug conjugate (ADC). The CD79b protein is expressed specifically in the majority of B-cells, an immune cell impacted in some types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), making it a promising target for the development of new therapies.Polivy binds to cancer cells such as CD79b and destroys these B-cells through the delivery of an anti-cancer agent, which is thought to minimise the effects on normal cells.
Polivy is being developed by Roche using Seagen ADC technology and is currently being investigated for the treatment of several types of NHL. Polivy is currently marketed in the EU for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Nachrichten
|
02.02.22
|Ausblick: Roche zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Roche mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.06.21
|Roche-Aktie in Grün: FDA erteilt Roche-Arznei Notfallzulassung zur COVID-19-Behandlung (Dow Jones)
|
09.12.20
|Roche-Aktie höher: Roche unterstützt Modernas Covid-19-Impfstoffstudien mit Antikörpertests - Moderna-Aktie im Minus (Dow Jones)
|
22.07.20
|Ausblick: Roche stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.12.19
|Roche erhält Genehmigung aus Großbritannien für Spark-Übernahme (Dow Jones)
|
15.11.19
|Roche übernimmt US-Biotechfirma Promedior für bis zu 1,4 Mrd USD (Dow Jones)
|
03.10.18
|Pharmariese Roche sieht Wirkung bei SMA-Medikament Risdiplam (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStarke Vorgaben von der Wall Street: ATX dreht ins Minus -- DAX im Freitagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich der ATX etwas leichter. Der DAX zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche freundlich. Kauflaune prägte den Handel in Fernost am letzten Handelstag der Woche.