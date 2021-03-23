|
23.03.2021 14:59:54
EU billigt Kauf von Grandvision durch Essilorluxottica unter Auflagen
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
March 23, 2021 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)
|
23.03.2021 14:59:54
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
March 23, 2021 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)
|
14:59
|EU billigt Kauf von Grandvision durch Essilorluxottica unter Auflagen (Dow Jones)
|
09.03.21
|GrandVision Retail Holding B.V : GrandVision publishes Annual Report 2020 and convocation for virtual AGM (Investegate)
|
26.02.21
|GrandVision Retail Holding B.V : GrandVision reports 2020 Revenue of €3,481 million and adjusted EBITA of €266 million (Investegate)
|
22.01.21
|GrandVision Retail Holding B.V : GrandVision reports comparable revenue growth of 0.8% in 4Q20 (Investegate)
|
10.12.20
|Wichtige Kursbewegungen: "Apollo Optik"-Mutter Grandvision auf Talfahrt (Börse Online)
|
30.10.20
|GrandVision Retail Holding B.V : GrandVision posts record adjusted EBITA of €176 million in 3Q20 and returns to revenue growth (Investegate)
|
30.07.20
|GrandVision Retail Holding B.V : GrandVision initiates arbitration proceedings against EssilorLuxottica (Investegate)
|
30.06.20
|GrandVision Retail Holding B.V : GrandVision's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020 adopts all resolutions (Investegate)