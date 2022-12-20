EU Casts Antitrust Shadow Over Meta

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Presumably, antitrust regulators are nowhere to be found in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse, but until that transition is complete, he'll just have to deal with them poking into existing parts of his business.The EU said Monday it believes Facebook Marketplace, Meta's classified ads service, violates antitrust laws. If an investigation determines Meta is guilty, it could be hit with a fine equal to up to 10% of its global annual turnover -- which for its 2021 takings would have equaled almost $12 billion.Continue reading