Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
26.11.2026 18:57:53
EU Delays Vote On Tesla's Assisted Driving System To December 15: Reports
(RTTNews) - The European Union has reportedly postponed a meeting to consider bloc-wide approval of Tesla Inc.'s (TSLA) Assisted Driving system until December 15, extending the wait for the automaker to expand the technology's rollout across Europe.
According to Reuters, the European Commission confirmed the revised date to the outlet on Wednesday. The Technical Committee on Motor Vehicles had originally been scheduled to meet on December 1. No reason was given for the postponement.
The committee has discussed the system at two previous meetings without holding a vote, following preliminary approval granted by Dutch regulator RDW in April. Tesla renamed its Full Self-Driving system Tesla Assisted Driving in Europe amid regulatory concerns that the earlier name could mislead drivers.
The driver-assistance technology can steer, accelerate and brake, but requires drivers to remain attentive and supervise its operation.
Around a dozen EU member states have recognized the Dutch approval, with Italy among the latest. However, EU-wide authorization requires support from at least 15 of the bloc's 27 member states, representing at least 65% of its population.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|24.11.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.11.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|24.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|356,75
|3,12%