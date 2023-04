EU driver slapped with London emissions fines totalling £25,000

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Thousands being caught out by little-known requirement to pre-register vehicle with TfLA French driver has handed fines totalling nearly £25,000 for driving in London’s low-emissions zone, even though his minibus was exempt from the emissions charge.Fernando Neiva, who runs a transport service for French tourists to the UK, has received 12 fines of £2,000 each after one of his drivers entered the Low Emissions Zone (LEZ) and three fines totalling over £700 for breaching Ultra Low Emissions (Ulez) rules after visits to London last October and November. Continue reading...