WELCOME HOLDINGS AD Aktie

WELCOME HOLDINGS AD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0X8UN / ISIN: BG1100074084

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31.05.2026 13:39:20

EU enlargement: Is the bloc ready to welcome new members?

Brussels says the EU must grow, but resistance within the bloc remains strong, with some arguing that it must reform before enlarging. Montenegro remains the only country with a realistic chance of joining soon.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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