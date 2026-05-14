Medicines Aktie
WKN: 938858 / ISIN: US5846881051
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14.05.2026 16:55:20
EU negotiators agree new rules on vital medicines
A new agreement aims to tackle the drug shortages that have plagued the bloc. Among other things, it would make it easier to use public funds to support the production of essential medicines.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
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